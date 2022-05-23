Pence Still Open to 2024 Election Faceoff With Trump
BATTLE BREWING
Former Vice President Mike Pence told The New York Times in a recent interview that he hasn’t yet ruled out a run in the 2024 presidential primary—whether Donald Trump joins the race or not. “We’ll go where we’re called,” Pence said, adding that he would turn to prayer with his wife on the issue. “That’s the way Karen and I have always approached these things.” Pence has taken concrete steps to distance himself from his former ally, including campaigning for Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who faced attacks from Trump for failing to push his election lies. Pence told the Times that Americans have told him they’re grateful for his refusal to meddle in President Joe Biden’s election victory. “I have been very moved traveling around the country how much people have made a point to express appreciation, it has been very humbling to me,” he said.