Pence Subpoenaed by Special Counsel Probing Trump: Report
VEEP EEP
Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by the special counsel appointed to decide whether to file criminal charges against the former vice president’s onetime boss, Donald Trump, multiple sources close to the matter told ABC News on Thursday. The outlet could not confirm exactly what information or material the subpoena from special counsel Jack Smith was seeking, but reported that the writ follows “months” of negotiations between Smith and Pence’s teams. Smith was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland in November to run two concurrent investigations into former President Donald Trump: his potential mishandling and retention of classified materials, and his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election. A career prosecutor, Smith has in recent years spent his time prosecuting war crimes at The Hague. Representatives for both Pence and Trump did not immediately respond to ABC News, while the special counsel’s office declined to comment.