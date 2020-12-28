Rep. Louie Gohmert, Pack of GOPers Sue Mike Pence in Bid to Force VP to Pick Trump Electors on Jan. 6
THIS IS GETTING EXHAUSTING
A group of Republicans including Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas and Kelli Ward of Arizona is suing Vice President Mike Pence in a desperate, last-ditch attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The Electoral College is scheduled to certify the win on Jan. 6, a procedural task overseen by the sitting vice president—in this case, Pence, who has not yet publicly acknowledged the fact that Trump lost his bid for a second term. In the lawsuit, details of which reporter John Kruzel of The Hill posted on Twitter, Gohmert, Ward, and 10 other plaintiffs such as Students for Trump COO Tyler Bowyer, Arizona Republican Party Executive Director Greg Safsten, and Maricopa County Republicans Second Vice Chair Nancy Cottle, are asking federal Judge Jeremy Kernodle, a Trump appointee, to declare Pence legally authorized to pick pro-Trump electors on Jan. 6.
Since Trump lost his November bid for a second term in the White House, certain members of the GOP have continued to stoke his delusion of having won by floating unlikely—and thus far, entirely unsuccessful—court challenges to President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. Meanwhile, other Republicans have urged the president to gracefully accept defeat. On Monday, Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-VA) retweeted news of the lawsuit against Pence with an exasperated, “This is NUTS.”