Mike Pence Takes Swing at Trump Over Nick Fuentes, Kanye West Dinner
BAD BLOOD
Former Vice President Mike Pence called out his old boss Donald Trump on Monday night, stating that the former president was “wrong” to have had dinner with white nationalist Nick Fuentes and the troubled rapper Kanye West. “President Trump was wrong to give a white nationalist, an anti-Semite, and a Holocaust denier a seat at the table,” Pence told cable network NewsNation on Monday evening. “I think he should apologize for it, and he should denounce those individuals and their hateful rhetoric without qualification,” he added. While Pence took issue with Trump's meeting with Fuentes and West, he noted that he does not think the former president is an anti-Semite, a racist, or a bigot. Fuentes didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Pence’s statement. As The Daily Beast reported Monday morning, Fuentes has since gone to work for West following the pair's meeting with Trump.