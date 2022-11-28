CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Mike Pence Takes Swing at Trump Over Nick Fuentes, Kanye West Dinner

    BAD BLOOD

    Zachary Petrizzo

    Politics Reporter

    Scott Olson/Getty Images

    Former Vice President Mike Pence called out his old boss Donald Trump on Monday night, stating that the former president was “wrong” to have had dinner with white nationalist Nick Fuentes and the troubled rapper Kanye West. “President Trump was wrong to give a white nationalist, an anti-Semite, and a Holocaust denier a seat at the table,” Pence told cable network NewsNation on Monday evening. “I think he should apologize for it, and he should denounce those individuals and their hateful rhetoric without qualification,” he added. While Pence took issue with Trump's meeting with Fuentes and West, he noted that he does not think the former president is an anti-Semite, a racist, or a bigot. Fuentes didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Pence’s statement. As The Daily Beast reported Monday morning, Fuentes has since gone to work for West following the pair's meeting with Trump.