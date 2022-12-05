Mike Pence Takes Yet Another Dig at Trump
LAW OF THE LAND
Mike Pence is on the attack against former President Donald Trump again, this time pushing back against his former boss’ claim that the U.S. Constitution should be trashed. “Everyone that serves in public office, everyone that aspires to serve or serve again should make it clear that we will support and defend the Constitution of the United States,” Pence, a likely 2024 candidate, told WVOC radio in South Carolina ahead of a visit there Tuesday. In a post on Truth Social over the weekend, Trump wrote, “A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.” The post was in response to Elon Musk promoting “awesome” documents showing the machinations of Twitter’s decision to censor a 2020 New York Post story on Hunter Biden’s laptop ahead of the presidential election. While Pence seemed to disagree with Trump, he called the Hunter Biden-Twitter scandal a “disgrace.”