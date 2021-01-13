CHEAT SHEET
Pence Tells Pelosi He Won’t ‘Play Political Games’ and Invoke 25th Amendment
Vice President Mike Pence sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi late Tuesday notifying her that he would not “play political games” and invoke the 25th Amendment to have President Trump removed from office. “Last week, I did not yield to pressure to exert power beyond my constitutional authority to determine the outcome of the election, and I will not now yield to efforts in the House of Representatives to play political games at a time so serious in the life of our Nation,” Pence wrote. He went on to quote the Bible to stress that “now is the time to heal” and said invoking the 25th Amendment would “set a terrible precedent” and further inflame tensions across the country.