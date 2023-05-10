Mike Pence Thinks No One Cares About Donald Trump Rape Verdict
HMM
Former Vice President Mike Pence says the average American doesn’t really care about the verdict surrounding E. Jean Carroll’s sexual abuse case against Donald Trump. In an interview with NBC News, Pence said Americans weren't “focused” on the Tuesday verdict, which saw the former president slapped with a $5 million bill for forcing himself on Caroll and subsequently defaming her for years. “It’s just one more instance where— at a time when American families are struggling, when our economy is hurting, when the world seems to become a more dangerous place almost every day—[there’s] just one more story focusing on my former running mate that I know is a great fascination to members of the national media, but I just don’t think is where the American people are focused,” he said. Meanwhile, former People magazine writer Natasha Stoynoff, who took the stand at the trial and alleged that Trump pinned her against the wall and forced himself onto her in December 2005, said after the ruling: “I hope women and all of those who come forward to share stories of sexual abuse, assault, and harassment find support.”