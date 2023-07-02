Mike Pence Thinks Racial Inequality Doesn’t Exist in Education
‘THE TIME HAS PASSED’
Mike Pence seems to have picked up a pair of rose-colored lenses when looking at the nation’s continued issues with racial inequality. During an appearance on Face the Nation on Sunday, the former vice president and current Republican presidential contender said he did not believe racial inequality exists in America’s education system. “I really don’t believe there is,” Pence told moderator Margaret Brennan days after the Supreme Court ruled that affirmative action was unconstitutional. “I believe there was. I mean, it’s—there may have been a time when affirmative action was necessary simply to open the doors of all of our schools and universities, but I think that time has passed.” A 2020 study published by the American Educational Research Association found that states that previously banned affirmative action led to declines in the share of minority groups in college admissions.