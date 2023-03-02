Mike Pence Refuses to Say Whether He’ll Back Trump in 2024
FRIEND OR FOE?
Former Vice President Mike Pence wouldn’t say whether he would support Donald Trump if he becomes the Republican nominee for president in 2024. In an interview Wednesday with CBS News, Pence, who has criticized Trump’s actions related to the Capitol insurrection, twice declined to give an answer. “I’m very confident we’ll have better choices come 2024,” he said, echoing past comments he’s made about Trump. “And I’m confident our standard-bearer will win the day in November of that year." As for his own potential presidential ambitions, Pence said that he and his wife “are continuing to give prayerful consideration” to entering the race and are likely to decide “this spring.” It was reported last November that Pence had amassed about two dozen staffers.