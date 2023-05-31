Mike Pence to Throw His Hat in the Ring Next Week
STIRRING THE POT
Former Vice President Mike Pence will throw his hat in the ring for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination next Wednesday with a campaign video and a speech in Iowa, sources familiar with his plans told NBC News. He will go head-to-head with his ex-boss Donald Trump and attempt to climb a ladder that currently places DeSantis as trailing behind the former president, according to national polls. A source said Pence will go hard on campaigning in all of Iowa’s counties ahead of the caucuses and “do the things that put Mike Pence in an advantageous position.” “We view this race as absolutely wide open, and Iowa is really going to solidify itself as the pivotal player,” the source said. “It’s a place that values Mike Pence’s principles — traditional conservative principles — deep-rooted faith and uncommon character.”