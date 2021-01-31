Mike Pence to Launch Policy-Focused Political Committee: Report
MAKEOVER
Former Vice President Mike Pence isn’t ready to get out of politics yet it seems. NBC News reports he will announce a new policy-focused political group as he works on his image and post-Trump political future. Pence, who angered his former boss by refusing to break the law when he certified Joe Biden’s election victory on Jan. 6, has been out of the public eye and on vacation in St. Croix since attending the inauguration. NBC reports that he will form a political group under the category 501(c)4 intended to bolster his “conservative philosophy.” The category of political group is also not required to list donors. It is unclear whether he has aspirations to run for president in 2024, but forming a political group would give him a headstart on fund raising if he ultimately does.