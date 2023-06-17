Mike Pence: Why Does Everyone Assume Trump Will Be Found Guilty?
‘INCREDIBLY DIVISIVE’
Former Vice President Mike Pence has been flip-flopping on his feelings about Donald Trump’s recent indictment, but it seems like he’s still got a soft spot for his one-time boss. When asked whether he would pardon Trump in an interview with Meet the Press, he called the question “premature” and came down on his 2024 contenders for assuming he’ll even need a pardon. “I don’t know why some of my competitors in the Republican primary presume the president will be found guilty,” Pence said. “Look, all we know is what the president has been accused of in the indictment. We don’t know what his defense is.” He claimed the case could be dismissed before making it to trial and that the jury verdict could swing in any direction. Yet, he dodged a follow-up about whether he would pardon Trump right now if he were President Joe Biden. “I just think this whole matter is incredibly divisive for the country,” he replied. “At the end of the day, it is saddening to me that we are now in this moment.” If elected, Pence also told the New York Post that he would “clean house” at the Justice Department on day one because the “American people have lost confidence” in it. Previously, Pence has admitted he “can’t defend” the “very serious allegations” in Trump’s indictment.