Pence Will Take a Swipe at Trump’s Putin Infatuation in RNC Speech
GROW A PAIR
Mike Pence has apparently had enough of Donald Trump’s obsession with Russian President Vladimir Putin, even if he won’t mention his former boss by name. At a speech for Republican National Committee donors on Friday night, the former vice president is expected to call out Putin apologists, according to excerpts obtained by The Hill. “There is no room in this party for apologists for Putin. There is only room for champions of freedom,” Pence is expected to say. Just last week, Trump further heaped praise on Putin, describing the crazed warmonger as “smart” and U.S. leaders as “dumb.” Only on Wednesday did Trump offer some critique of Russia’s actions, urging it to “work out a deal.” “They have to stop killing these people,” Trump said on Fox Business. “They're killing all of these people, and they have to stop it, and they have to stop it now.”