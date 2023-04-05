CHEAT SHEET
    Pence Won’t Appeal Order to Testify Before Jan. 6 Grand Jury

    TAKING THE STAND

    Josh Fiallo

    Breaking News Reporter

    Mike Pence says he will not appeal an order to testify in front of a grand jury for a Jan. 6 probe.

    Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

    Mike Pence says he won’t appeal a judge’s order to testify in front of a grand jury that’s probing the Jan. 6 insurrection, saying in a statement Wednesday he’ll “comply with the subpoena as required by law.” It’s a change of heart for the former vice president, who, like Donald Trump, initially argued the subpoena was unconstitutional. Pence, through his attorney, had contended that his position as president of the Senate—a seat held by all sitting vice presidents—should shield him from criminal inquiries pertaining to official responsibilities, like certifying the 2020 election, because of the speech or debate clause in the U.S. Constitution. Acknowledging Pence’s pleas, Chief U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg ruled that he’d limit the topics prosecutors may ask Pence about, but still ordered him to testify.

