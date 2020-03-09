Mike Pence Won’t Say if Trump’s Been Tested for Coronavirus
After speaking for a few minutes at a White House press conference on the impact of the new coronavirus Monday evening, President Donald Trump walked out of the room, leaving Vice President Mike Pence and health officials to answer questions from reporters. “Mr. President, have you been tested, sir?” multiple reporters shouted at Trump as he left the press room.
Pence ultimately fielded that question about himself by revealing, “I have not been tested for the coronavirus.” Asked again if Trump has been tested, he replied, “I honestly don’t know the answer to the question, but we’ll refer that question and we will get you an answer from the White House physician very quickly.”
Later in the press conference he was also unable to answer why he and Trump would not have been tested despite interacting with multiple lawmakers who had direct contact with an infected patient at CPAC less than two weeks ago and are now in self-quarantine.