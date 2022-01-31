CHEAT SHEET
Mike Pence’s Chief of Staff Testifies for Jan. 6 Investigation as Key Witness
Former Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff Marc Short testified before the House select committee last week regarding Jan. 6, CNN reports. Short was with Pence inside the Capitol during the insurrection, and his participation in the probe suggests cooperation between the former VP’s staff and the committee. Short is considered a key witness because he was also present at a meeting two days before the election votes were to be certified, which means his testimony could provide a bigger window into Trump’s political machinations to maintain power. A source with knowledge of Short’s testimony claims the former White House staffer also supplied subpoenaed documents for the investigation.