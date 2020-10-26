Pence’s Decision to Campaign After COVID Exposure Questioned by Health Experts
ESSENTIAL WORK?
Health experts are questioning Vice President Mike Pence’s decision to keep campaigning after his chief of staff and four others close to him tested positive for COVID-19, the Associated Press reports. Pence held a rally in North Carolina on Sunday, with events planned for four more states in the next two days. One of his aides said Pence had tested negative on Sunday and decided to continue traveling after consulting White House medical staff. National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien told reporters Sunday that Pence “is following all the rules,” calling him an “essential worker.” However, both CDC and Department of Homeland Security Guidelines consider workers essential if they help with key aspects of societal and critical infrastructure. “I don’t see campaigning on the list,” said Dr. Joshua Sharfstein, a Johns Hopkins University public health expert and former Maryland state health department chief. “Anything that does not have to be done in person and anything not related to his job as vice president would not be considered essential.” He also said Pence “could be putting people at risk,” since the chance he becomes infected is high. “He should quarantine in order to protect other people,” Sharfstein told AP.