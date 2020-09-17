Mike Pence’s Ex-Aide Now Voting for Biden Due to Trump’s ‘Flat Out Disregard for Human Life’
SWAPPING SIDES
Vice President Mike Pence’s former adviser said she will vote for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden after her experience working in the Trump administration. Lifelong Republican Olivia Troye, who worked with Pence as homeland security and counterrorism adviser for two years, was on the vice president’s COVID-19 task force until August. Troye says Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic showed a “flat out disregard for human life” since he concerns himself only with the economy and re-election. “The truth is he doesn’t actually care about anyone else but himself,” Troye says in a Republican Voters Against Trump video. The former aide told the Washington Post she would be skeptical of a vaccine that comes out before November due to political conflicts of interest. However, Troye still maintains respect for her former boss, saying he was in “an impossible situation with the president.”