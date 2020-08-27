Mike Pence’s RNC Speech Ratings Down Big From Kamala Harris at DNC
NO CONTEST
On night three of the Republican National Convention, with Vice President Mike Pence as the headlining speaker, the three major broadcast networks and three big cable news networks brought in a combined 10.5 million viewers during the 10-11 p.m. ET hour, according to Nielsen. That represents yet another significant drop compared to the third night of the Democratic National Convention, when vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris drew 16.2 million viewers for her speech.
The RNC fared better on Tuesday night when approximately 18 million viewers tuned in to watch First Lady Melania Trump’s speech, compared to the 18.6 million who reportedly watched former Second Lady Jill Biden close out night two of the DNC. Overall, both conventions are down in the ratings compared to 2016.