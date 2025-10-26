Pence’s Shocking Notes on Trump Jan. 6 Phone Call Revealed

Donald Trump warned Mike Pence that he’d be remembered as a “wimp” after the then-vice president refused to block Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, according to a new book.

Pence’s previously unseen notes from Jan. 6, 2021 have been published in Retribution, a new book by ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl.

Just before Trump took the stage at the infamous “Save America” rally that preceded the Capitol attack, he reportedly made one last call to pressure Pence into overturning his loss to Biden.

“You’ll go down as a wimp,” Donald Trump told Mike Pence after the vice president said he would certify the 2020 election, according to Pence’s handwritten notes from Jan. 6, 2021. Doug Mills/Getty Images

But Pence informed Trump that he would let the election results be certified.

“You’ll go down as a wimp,” Trump told Pence in response, according to handwritten notes about the call on the morning of Jan. 6. “If you do that, I made a big mistake five years ago.”

Vice President Mike Pence presides over a joint session of Congress to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021. Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images

The president is also said to have told his vice president, “You listen to the wrong people,” according to Retribution. In Pence’s notes, a rough sketch of an angry emoji reportedly appears beside the comment.

“You’re not protecting our country, you’re supposed to support + defend our country,” Trump apparently said to Pence, according to the notes.

After Donald Trump held the “Save America” rally on Jan. 6, 2021, a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol while Congress was in session to certify the 2020 election results. Shay Horse/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Pence reportedly replied, “I said we both [took] an oath to support + defend the Constitution. It doesn’t take courage to break the law. It takes courage to uphold the law.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House and a contact for Pence for comment.

Special counsel Jack Smith planned to use the notes—written in Pence’s day planner—as evidence to support the allegation that Trump knowingly deceived his supporters to try to reverse his defeat in the election.

But Smith’s case was dismissed after Trump won the 2024 presidential race and the materials remained unreleased.

Witnesses previously testified to the House Jan. 6 committee that the conversation between Trump and Pence quickly turned tense, with Trump’s former assistant, Nicholas Luna, appearing to corroborate Pence’s account.

“I remember hearing the word ‘wimp,’” Luna said in a taped deposition. “Either he called him a wimp, I don’t remember if he said, ‘You are a wimp, you’ll be a wimp.’ Wimp is the word I remember.”

Earlier this year, Donald Trump and Mike Pence shook hands during the state funeral for Jimmy Carter at Washington National Cathedral. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Roughly an hour after making his call to Pence, Trump urged his supporters at the Ellipse to march toward the Capitol, where certification was set to take place.

Trump, 79, still refuses to acknowledge his defeat in the 2020 election and he has launched a retribution campaign against those involved in the investigation into Jan. 6.

On Friday, he called on Smith, former Attorney General Merrick Garland, and “other crooked lowlifes from the failed Biden Administration” to be prosecuted, declaring, “They cheated and rigged the 2020 Presidential Election.”

There are growing fears over the 2028 election and transfer of power as Trump has frequently alluded to the possibility of a third term despite the 22nd Amendment limiting presidents to a maximum of two.

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said Thursday that “there’s a plan” to help Trump secure a third term, saying, “Trump is gonna be president ’28 so people just ought to get accommodated with that.”