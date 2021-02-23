Slate Podcaster Mike Pesca Suspended After Saying White People Should Be Allowed to Say N-Word
WITHOUT PAY
Slate has indefinitely suspended one of its top podcast hosts after he argued that white people should be allowed to use the n-word sometimes, according to The New York Times. Mike Pesca, the host of The Gist podcast, reportedly made his argument in a Slack chat with workmates last week. They were talking about Times reporter Donald McNeil Jr., who was ousted this month after The Daily Beast reported that he had allegedly used racist language during an educational trip to Peru with teenagers. Pesca, who is white, reportedly told colleagues that he believed there were contexts in which the slur could be used. Pesca was reportedly told Monday that he’d been suspended without pay. He said he was “heartsick” about upsetting his colleagues but feels strongly that nothing should be “beyond debate.” Joel Anderson, a Black staff member at Slate, said: “It’s an extremely small ask to not hear that particular slur and not have debate about whether it’s OK for white employees to use that particular slur.”