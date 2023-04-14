Mike Pompeo Announces He Will Not Run for President in 2024
‘DEEPLY PERSONAL DECISION’
Former Secretary of State and CIA Director Mike Pompeo announced Friday he will not be running for president in 2024 despite fueling rumors about a potential bid in recent months. Though Pompeo did not directly say whether Donald Trump had affected his decision, he did make pointed comments about the former president. “I think Americans are thirsting for people making arguments, not just tweets,” Pompeo said, according to CNN. “I don’t know if that will end up being President Trump that the American people choose or if that’s who our party will choose to be its nominee. But I’m hopeful it will be those debates about real arguments, things that really matter.” Pompeo also noted that it was a “deeply personal decision” to not seek office, CNN reports.