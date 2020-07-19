Mike Pompeo Being Investigated for ‘Questionable’ Activities: Whistleblower Report
The whistleblower complaint into Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s allegedly “questionable activities” seen by the McClatchy Report shows that repeated attempts were made to advise legal advisers about his behavior. The whistleblower also promised new evidence to back up allegations against Pompeo according to the complaint, which was redacted in part because of an ongoing inquiry, which is the first time such an inquiry has been confirmed. “I directly witnessed much of the behavior,” the whistleblower wrote, adding that other people “tried on several occasions to obtain clarifications and guidance from senior leadership in [the executive secretariat] and from the Office of Legal Advisors, but were blocked from doing so.”
The State Department said it redacted large sections of the four-page report it shared with American Oversight after the watchdog group sued the department for access to the complaint. The State Department justified the redactions due to an “ongoing investigation” which confirms for the first time that any investigtion has survived Pompeo’s firing of Inspector General Steve Linick presumably to stop all lines of inquiry.