Mike Pompeo Claims CIA Analyst Said Something She Almost Certainly Didn’t
‘MY SEXUALITY’
Diehard Trump acolyte and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took a page from his old boss’ playbook Tuesday night, recounting a hard-to-believe anecdote that didn’t quite pass the smell test. “When I was Director of the CIA, we valued individuals based on their talent and skill, not their race or sexuality,” Pompeo tweeted. “I’ll never forget what one female analyst said to me: ‘Thank you for valuing me for my work. I want my abilities and achievements to define me, not my sexuality.’” In a second tweet, he appeared to take aim at President Joe Biden’s push to diversify the federal workforce. “[W]e must continue to recruit the best and brightest,” he wrote. “We can’t afford to risk our national security to appease some liberal, woke agenda.”
The CIA released a video last week titled “Humans of the CIA,” which featured a Latina operative discussing her “intersectional” identity. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was roundly mocked for his ham-handed response to the same clip, in which he pined for the days of movie character Jason Bourne’s exploits with the agency—which, of course, never happened either.