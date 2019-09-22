CHEAT SHEET
Beating a Drum
Mike Pompeo Endorses Rudy Giuliani's Ukraine Antics: ‘I Think the American People Deserve to Know’
Asked on Sunday whether he thought it was appropriate for President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, to push for a foreign government to open an investigation into Trump’s political opponent, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo essentially offered his support to Giuliani’s ploy.
“If there was election interference that took place by [Vice President Joe Biden], I think the American people deserve to know,” Pompeo told Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan. “We know there was interference in the 2016 election, and if it’s the case that there was something going on with the president or his family that caused a conflict of interest and vice president Biden behaved in a way that was inconsistent with the way leaders ought to operate, I think the American people deserve to know that.”
The onslaught from team Trump comes even as the Ukraniain prosecutor general said in May that there was no evidence of wrongdoing by the Bidens. Asked whether the State Department was offering support to Giuliani in his efforts to push Ukraine to probe Biden and his son Hunter, Pompeo said he “will not talk about that.” Last month, Giuliani claimed Pompeo’s department was assisting him on the issue.