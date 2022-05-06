Mike Pompeo Goes After Trump-Backed Dr. Oz
OPPOSING SIDES
Mike Pompeo took a swipe at his former boss on Friday, claiming there are “national security concerns” surrounding the Trump-endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz. In a conference call in support of David McCormick, one of Oz’s competitors in the Republican primary for the U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania, Pompeo criticized Oz’s past service in the Turkish military and his vote in the 2018 Turkish election. He wondered why Oz had the “time and energy to vote in a Turkish election, but not in an American election,” according to Forbes. Oz’s campaign said this week that voting in another country didn’t amount to being politically involved. “Voting in an election is far different from being actively engaged in the political work of the Turkish government, which Dr. Oz has never been involved with,” his spokesperson told ABC News. The primary for the open Senate seat is set for May 17.