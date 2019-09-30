CHEAT SHEET

    Pompeo Listened in on Trump-Ukraine Call: Report

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Tom Brenner/Getty

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was on the July 25 call between President Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart that was the subject of a bombshell whistleblower complaint, The Wall Street Journal reports. The newspaper reports that Pompeo was one of the administration officials who listened in on the call, according to a senior State Department official. In the complaint, a whistleblower said top State Department official Ulrich Brechbuhl was on the call—a claim a State Department official has reportedly disputed.

    The whistleblower complaint, and a subsequent memo of the call released by the White House, shows Trump asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate corruption allegations against Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son.

