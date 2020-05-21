Mike Pompeo Ignored His Own Department’s Advice on Authorization for Arms Deal: Report
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ignored the advice of the State Department’s senior staff, the Pentagon, the intelligence community, and senators when he used an emergency waiver to evade a congressional review of an arms deal with several Middle Eastern nations, Politico reports. His decision on the $8 billion sale was under investigation by the State Department’s Inspector General Steve Linnick, whom President Trump announced he would fire May 16 at Pompeo’s request. The secretary said fast-tracking the deal with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, and skirting normal safeguards was necessary because of “Iranian aggression.” U.S. law requires notification to Congress 30 days in advance of this type of sale, and a group of senators authored nearly two dozen joint resolutions against the invocation of emergency authorization.