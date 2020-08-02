Mike Pompeo Says President Trump Will Act on TikTok ‘in the Coming Days’
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox News Sunday Morning Futures program that the president would make good on his promise to ban TikTok “in the coming days.” President Trump said Friday that he would issue the order as early as Saturday, but has so far not done so. Pompeo told Fox that the president has, “said ‘enough’ and we’re going to fix it and so he will take action in the coming days with respect to a broad array of national security risks that are presented by software connected to the Chinese Communist Party.” The popular social media platform is owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, which has said it is willing to divest TikTok to Microsoft, according to Reuters. It is unclear if such negotiations could save the platform.