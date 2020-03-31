Mike Pompeo: State Department Official Has Died From COVID-19
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reportedly confirmed on Tuesday that a state department official had died of the novel coronavirus. Pompeo held a briefing on Tuesday about Venezuela, coronavirus aid and efforts to bring Americans home amid the pandemic. The secretary of state did not disclose the identity of the official who died. He said that at least four of five dozen State Department employees had tested positive for COVID-19. The repatriation task force will “continue to bring home thousands more Americans in the coming weeks,” Pompeo said. “We will remain steadfast in getting you all back.” He also called on Americans abroad who wish to return to the United States should do so “immediately,” adding, “we don’t know how long commercial flights will continue to operate.”