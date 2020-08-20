Secretary of State Pompeo Tweets Crying Lisa Simpson Clip During Nancy Pelosi’s DNC Speech

Read it at Twitter
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted a GIF of Lisa Simpson sobbing and ripping up papers during House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s speech at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night. Pompeo had mocked Pelosi by tweeting the same clip in February shortly after Pelosi ripped up President Trump’s State of the Union speech. The clip comes from a scene in the “Mr. Lisa Goes to Washington” episode of The Simpsons, in which a shattered Lisa tears an essay she had written about democracy after witnessing a politician take a bribe.