Mike Pompeo Used Taxpayer Dollars to Make Restaurant Reservations, Watchdog Finds
NOT A GOOD LOOK
A new report reveals that former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his wife asked state employees to run their personal errands over 100 times, Politico reports. Mike Pompeo and his wife, Susan, asked state employees to book hair appointments and restaurant reservations, pick up their dog, and send out Christmas cards, among many more tasks, according to a report by the State Department's inspector general. The errands all add up to a huge amount of time of employees paid by taxpayer dollars. In assigning these tasks to state employees, Pompeo violated a federal regulation that states that, “an employee shall not use his public office for his own private gain,” the IG report noted. Pompeo’s lawyer placed the blame on Susan, saying that she was the one who often made the requests. However, records show that both Mike and Susan have asked state employees for help in “making restaurant reservations for personal lunches and dinners with Pompeo family members or friends.”