Pompeo’s Wife Tested Positive for COVID-19 Amid State Department Holiday Parties: Report
NOT SO FESTIVE
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s exposure to the coronavirus may have been closer than we knew. Sources told Bloomberg News that Pompeo’s wife, Susan Pompeo, tested positive for the virus just before Dec. 16—the same day the secretary announced he was going into quarantine and canceled the last of his previously scheduled holiday parties. Pompeo had faced criticism for hosting the events from the American Foreign Service Association and senior members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. One such party, to which Pompeo had invited more than 900 people, boasted fewer than 70 attendees. Pompeo himself did not attend, and has since tested negative for the virus. It’s unclear whether Susan Pompeo attended any of the parties.