‘Jersey Shore’ Star Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Sentenced to 8 Months in Prison

Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months in federal prison on Friday after pleading guilty to tax evasion, E! News reports. Many of his Jersey Shore castmates showed up to support him at his sentencing hearing, including Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Ronnie Magro-Ortiz, DJ Pauly D, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino, and Angelina Pivarnick. In January, Sorrentino pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion and his brother, Marc Sorrentino, pleaded guilty to one count of “aiding in the preparation of a fraudulent tax return.” U.S. prosecutors accused the brothers of “hiding millions of dollars Mike made while starring on Jersey Shore between 2010 and 2012.” Marc Sorrentino was sentenced to 24 months in prison and will have to pay restitution. He was also fined $75,000.