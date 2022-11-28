Mike Tindall Plans to ‘Hide’ From Royal Family After Wardrobe Mishap Story
ROYAL BLUSH
Mike Tindall says he’ll “bashfully hide away” at the British royal family’s next gathering after discussing an embarrassing trouser-splitting incident on U.K. television. The former rugby star, who is married to King Charles III’s niece Zara Phillips, had Britain cracking up during his appearance on the reality show I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here with a story about the mishap at his wife’s ’70s-themed 30th birthday. “I was dancing with my mother-in-law and I did a slut drop in front of my mother-in-law,” Tindall said on the show, referring to the king’s only sister, Anne, Princess Royal. “Ripped my trousers, straight in front of her. It happened to be that the boxers that I had on at that time said ‘nibble my nuts.’” Asked on Good Morning Britain on Monday if Princess Anne had watched him telling the story on the reality show, Tindall answered: “No, I don’t think she was watching but I think Zara might have told her. But I’m pretty sure it’s probably etched into her memory banks for all the wrong reasons. So yeah, I’ll probably bashfully hide away from that one.”