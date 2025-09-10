Mike Tyson Admits to Drug Use During His Career

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson has revealed that he used fentanyl to treat pain during his career. Fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid that was approved in the U.S. by the Food and Drug Administration for pain relief, but could be lethal if used unprescribed. “It was a painkiller, and I used to use it to patch up my toe,” Tyson told the Katie Miller Podcast. Fentanyl is massively more potent than morphine. Tyson compared the drug to heroin. Explaining “once it wears off and you take the Band-Aid off, you start withdrawing, throwing up, just like if you were on heroin.” Though Tyson knew the consequences of the drug, he said he was desperate to find a fix for the long-standing pain in his feet.