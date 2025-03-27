Mike Tyson Reveals Life After Boxing Centers on His ‘Thousand’ Beloved Pet Pigeons

Legendary heavyweight Mike Tyson’s life after boxing revolves around his other love: the Baddest Man on the Planet’s several hundred—“maybe a thousand”—pet pigeons.

“Boxing is over and pigeons are still here,” he told People.

Tyson’s unlikely lifelong love affair with the bird is well-documented. Writing for The New York Times in 2011, he explained that he is the rare New Yorker who relishes seeing the airborne vermin all over the city.

In the piece, Tyson said that pigeons were his “first loving relationship.” He even credited his birds with kick-starting his boxing career, recounting a fight with a bully who killed one of his birds.

Over the years, Tyson’s love for his pigeons has remained strong, he explained in an interview with People.

Mike Tyson shares his love for pigeons with Katie Couric. Heidi Gutman/Disney General Entertainment Con

“I own hundreds of pigeons,” Tyson said “I own some in California and New Jersey. I have some in Florida. I have some in Vegas. I have hundreds, maybe a thousand.”

“Pigeons got me out of trouble, pigeons got me into trouble, and it’s just been my whole life,” he added.

Tyson is a former undisputed heavyweight world champ who was known for his ruthlessness in the ring—he famously bit off part of Evander Holyfield’s ear in the middle of a bout.

He first retired in 2005 but staged a one-match comeback, against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, in 2024. He lost by unanimous decision.

Tyson places his love for pigeons on the same level as boxing. “I’ve done pigeons longer than I’ve done anything—boxing, and everything,” he told People.

Mike Tyson and Trevor Berbick fights for the WBC Heavyweight title on Nov. 22, 1986 at the Las Vegas Hilton in Las Vegas, Nevada. Focus On Sport/Getty Images

Tyson said that his love for pigeons is not the only way in which he is a sensitive person. Like anyone else, he sheds tears at sad movies.

“If you’re a human being, you have to cry over life,” Tyson said. “Life is worth crying for. Life is worth smiling and being happy for. If you’re living in this world, you’re going to cry over life. And life is on television.”

Other than his pigeons, Tyson explained that he spends his time with his kids and travels the world.

“I’m all about being a father, taking care of my family, doing the right thing,” he said. “And that’s success for me. Sometimes, success is getting a million bucks, but to me, success is just being able to love everybody in your family and be involved with their lives.”