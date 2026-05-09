Mike Vrabel Comes Out of Hiding as Affair Scandal Spirals
Mike Vrabel, 50, appears to be back in football mode despite the cheating scandal surrounding the New England Patriots’ head coach continuing to spiral online. Vrabel was captured on the field Saturday in a video posted by ESPN NFL reporter Mike Reiss, showing Vrabel doling out orders during punt drills and demonstrating techniques to linebacker Namdi Obiazor. The return to the practice field comes weeks after Vrabel stepped away from team responsibilities following the fallout from leaked photos showing him cozied up with former Athletic reporter Dianna Russini. Vrabel notably missed the third day of the 2026 NFL Draft after he announced that he would be “seeking counseling,” saying he wanted to give both his family and team “the best version” of himself after the scandal broke. While both Vrabel and Russini, 43, have denied cheating allegations, the internet has continued digging up old clips and photos. One recently resurfaced image showed Vrabel boarding a boat alongside a pregnant Russini in 2021, while another viral video featured Russini making disparaging remarks about her marital sex life as Vrabel visibly shook his head in disbelief.