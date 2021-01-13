Republicans Led ‘Reconnaissance’ Tours of Capitol the Day Before Riots, Congresswoman Alleges
NAME AND SHAME
Republican lawmakers were spotted giving tours of the Capitol building a day before last Wednesday’s insurrection—and one House Democrat has now alleged that they were allowing would-be rioters to scout out the building before they unleashed chaos 24 hours later. Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ) made the shocking allegation during a live webcast Tuesday night while explaining her reasons for backing the impeachment of President Donald Trump and the removal of his enablers in Congress. She didn’t name any specific Republican lawmakers, but called out “members of Congress who had groups coming through the Capitol that I saw on Jan. 5,” which she alleged was “a reconnaissance for the next day” when rioters stormed the building. Sherrill didn’t offer any more details.