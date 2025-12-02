Mila Kunis Reveals Her Unlikely Role in Her Neighborhood
Residents of a ritzy Beverly Hills suburb annoyed by a noisy neighbor or trash on the street might have to take their grievances to Mila Kunis. That ’70s Show star revealed that she is the head of her neighborhood’s homeowners association in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. “I take the complaints. If you have a complaint about someone’s trash or if you have a noise complaint, you complain to me,” Kunis, 42, said on Monday. Her admission was in response to the Journal asking her if she had any surprising hobbies. She went on to detail the reactions people have when they discover she’s the one they are taking their complaints to. “They’re desensitized—it is L.A. The funnier part is when I have to call someone to look at the road because it is eroding or something, and then they show up and start laughing,” she said. “I’m like, ‘I know this is ridiculous, but please, can you give me a quote on this?’” Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, who have been married since 2015 and share two children, live in a modern farmhouse in Los Angeles, dubbed “KuKu Farms.”