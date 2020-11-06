Miles Taylor, AKA Trump Admin’s ‘Anonymous,’ No Longer Works at Google: BuzzFeed

Read it at BuzzFeed News
Miles Taylor, the former Homeland Security official who penned the notorious “Anonymous” op-ed in The New York Times railing against President Donald Trump, no longer works at Google, where he was employed after his time in Washington, D.C., BuzzFeed News reports. Taylor worked as chief of staff in Homeland Security while the department implemented its controversial family separation policy. News of Taylor’s hiring sparked backlash within the company. A Google spokesperson told BuzzFeed News the company had not been aware of Taylor’s role as “Anonymous.”