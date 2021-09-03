Miles Teller Gets COVID After Refusing Vax, Bringing ‘Godfather’ Shoot to Halt: Report
TRUE COLORS
As COVID-19 vaccine mandates become more widespread across Hollywood, so too do the names of stars who refuse to get the jab—now including Whiplash star Miles Teller. The actor tested positive for COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated or tested for the virus before coming on set, according to the Daily Mail. His positive test led to the production shutdown of Paramount Plus’ The Offer, a show centered around the making of The Godfather. “Miles Teller is not vaccinated. He wouldn’t even get the test,” a source told the outlet. “Now he’s brought the virus to the set and the whole set had to shut down.” Teller’s publicist denied the claim.
The incident marks another misstep for the seemingly eternally troubled show. Teller joined the show in May after actor Armie Hammer stepped down due to sexual assault accusations earlier this year.