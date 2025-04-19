Miley Cyrus’ Brother Roasts Katy Perry’s ‘Dying’ Career

Another celeb has hopped onboard the Katy Perry hate train. Trace Cyrus joined a slew of VIPs slamming Perry for her awkward space flight and pleading with her team to give it a rest already.

The musician launched into an expletive-filled rant Friday and accused Perry of copying his sister’s every move. “I first knew Katy Perry and her team were lame as f--- when her career was first dying and they were like ‘Hmmm, what can we do? What worked for Miley?’” he scoffed in an X video.

Nice try Katy.. it didn’t work. Back to the drawing board 😭 pic.twitter.com/J02hWWDsAz — Trace Cyrus (@TraceCyrus) April 18, 2025

“‘She cut her hair off and it broke the internet,’” he continued, mimicking Perry’s team. “‘And everybody freaked out. And she bleached it blonde. We should do that with you, Katy.’”

Cyrus’ roast came only days after Perry returned safely from a whopping 11-minute space flight in Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket. Almost immediately after, a seemingly never-ending outpouring of hatred came from actors, singers, and fans (or ex-fans, now).

Olivia Munn, Jessica Chastain, Olivia Wilde, Emily Ratajkowski, and even corporations like Wendy’s piled on their revulsion. They joked about sending her back, called the first all-female space mission a “dumb stunt,” and made savage jabs about Perry’s outfit on social media.

Trace Cyrus posted on X Friday roasting Katy Perry for her space flight. David Crotty/David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Chastain even reposted The Guardian‘s essay titled “The Blue Origin Flight Showcased the Utter Defeat of American Feminism.”

Then Cyrus made his disgust loud and clear when he mocked Perry for her flopped career and insinuated she was a Miley wannabe.

“‘You’re gonna do exactly what the f--- Miley did and blow up,’” he said, imitating Perry’s team. “Guess what? It didn’t f-----g work.”

Perry ripped off Miley time and time again, he said, copying her haircuts, music choices, and singer collabs.

Trace Cyrus said that Katy Perry did little else than copy his sister Miley's career. Amy Sussman/Amy Sussman/Getty Images

“And then they just tried some EDM songs or some s--- because EDM’s hot,” he said, repeating: “Didn’t f---ing work.”

But, according to Cyrus, Perry’s team’s last move was the most foolish yet. “‘Now we’re gonna send your ass to space,’” he said, beginning to yell. “Didn’t f---ing work! It’s not working, it’s backfired, stop!”

Cyrus captioned his vid: “Nice try Katy... it didn’t work. Back to the drawing board,” with a crying emoji.

Perry’s singing career has stagnated in recent years, but it hasn’t been until this week that even fellow celebs have turned against her—minus billionaire Bezos and his fiancée, of course.