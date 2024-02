The Grammys red carpet was sheer, glamorous, daring joy. Loads of drama, skin, color, cutouts, sheer-this, and generally wow-that. Miley Cyrus led the way in an artisanal gold metal mesh dress designed exclusively for her by John Galliano for Maison Margiela. Kylie Minogue siren-ed in red. And Victoria Monét made it a very cute family affair.