Miley Cyrus: My Marriage to Liam Hemsworth Didn’t End Because of Cheating
Singer Miley Cyrus shot down cheating rumors on Twitter Thursday after she and actor Liam Hemsworth announced their marriage has ended, writing that she would not tolerate people claiming she was “lying to cover up” infidelity. “[T]he truth is, once Liam & I reconciled, I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here,” Cyrus wrote, after explaining the transgressions of her youth while growing up in the public eye. “I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will.” The former Disney star then went on to explain that she made a “healthy decision” when splitting with her husband after seven months. “I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time,” she wrote. “You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking, foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar.” Cheating rumors were sparked after photos surfaced of Cyrus getting cozy with reality TV star Kaitlynn Carter. Hemsworth filed for divorce on Wednesday.