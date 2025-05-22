Miley Cyrus Reveals Her Secret ‘Excruciating’ Medical Emergency During Show With Dolly Parton
Miley Cyrus opened up about an “extremely excruciating” medical emergency she hid from fans while hosting a New Year’s Eve special with her godmother Dolly Parton in 2023. “I had a pretty traumatic experience on a show that I was doing with Lorne [Michaels] when I was doing my New Year’s show,” the singer told Zane Lowe during an interview for Apple Music on Wednesday. “I had a medical emergency. I had an ovarian cyst rupture. We didn’t know exactly what was going on so we did it.” But despite admitting that taking the stage was “really hard for her,” Cyrus stuck to the old adage that the show must go on and made it through the performance. “It was pretty traumatic because it was extremely excruciating but I did the show anyway,” she told Lowe. The NBC show, which went down without a hitch, saw Cyrus and Parton duet on three of their hits—Wrecking Ball, Jolene and I Will Always Love You. Elsewhere in the interview, Cyrus revealed she has a large polyp in her throat caused by years of drinking and smoking, which has contributed to her distinctive vocal fry and is the reason why she seldom tours anymore. “It’s extremely difficult to perform with it, because it’s like running a marathon with ankle weights,” she admitted.