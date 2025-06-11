Miley Cyrus Says She Was Fired and Replaced by Selena Gomez for Popular Movie After X-Rated Joke

Tourist Rolls on Ground in Tantrum Over Baggage Fees at Major Airport
MILE CRY CLUB
A tourist went into full meltdown mode at Italy’s Milan Malpensa Airport, after she was reportedly told that she’d need to pay extra for her excessively heavy bag. The traveler, reportedly Chinese, was due to board a flight at the airport on June 8. However, gate staff told her that she’d either need to shed some weight or cough up for extra luggage allowance. This didn’t go down well, and the woman hit the deck in a toddler-style tantrum. Astonished onlookers, including police and airline staff, watched as the seemingly middle-aged woman rolled on the floor, waved her hands and screamed. At one point she digressed fully into a child-like state as she stomped her feet on the ground while laying down with her back flat to the ground. Reports suggested that the lady was eventually denied entry onto the plane. She is believed to have rebooked onto a later flight. SEA, the company that operates Malpensa Airport, has been contacted for comment along with Milan’s Polizia di Stato, the civil national police.