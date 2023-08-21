Miley Cyrus’ Siblings Skip Mom’s Wedding for Walmart Trip: Report
WRECKING BALL
All is apparently not well in the House of Cyrus. Tish, mother to Miley and Noah, reportedly tied the knot with Blade: Trinity actor Dominic Purcell in Malibu, California over the weekend—and though Miley was there to serve in the wedding party, Noah was nowhere to be found, according to aerial photos of the event. Also absent was Braison Cyrus, the girls’ brother. So where were the siblings Cyrus? Having a “sleepover” and going on a shopping excursion in Los Angeles, according to Page Six and RadarOnline. The outlets reported Monday that Noah, 23, posted since-expired photos to her Instagram on Saturday showing her hanging out with Braison, 29. “My brother flew here to see me!!” she captioned one image. Noah later posted a video of the pair wandering around what appeared to be a Walmart. Most notably, in a photo taken at a taqueria, Noah sported a graphic t-shirt with her father, Billy Ray, printed on it. Tish filed for divorce from Billy Ray last April, exactly a year before her engagement to Purcell was announced. The couple were previously married for nearly three decades.