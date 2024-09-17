Miley Cyrus Slapped With Lawsuit for Allegedly Copying Bruno Mars Hit
Lawyers have taken a wrecking ball to Grammy-winner Miley Cyrus’ 2023 chart-topper “Flowers,” accusing the pop icon of ripping off an earlier hit by Bruno Mars. Tempo Music Investments, which apparently owns shares of the copyright for Mars’ 2013 track “When I Was Your Man,” says the harmony, melody, chord progressions and lyrics of both tracks bear striking resemblance, according to TMZ. “It is undeniable based on the combination and number of similarities between the two recordings that ‘Flowers’ would not exist without ‘When I Was Your Man’,” the firm has reportedly claimed in its infringement suit. They’re apparently seeking damages and a ban on Cyrus distributing or otherwise performing her track. Mars is not presently understood to have anything to do with the recent legal action, and neither star has commented on the claims so far.