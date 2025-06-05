Newark Liberty International Airport suffered more travel chaos on Wednesday after planes were temporarily ordered to stay on the ground over a concerning lack of air traffic controllers. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered the ground stoppage from 5:20 p.m. to 6 p.m., leaving some passengers stranded at the New York metropolitan area’s second-busiest airport. The stoppage came as the airport was already dealing with reduced ground traffic due to the FAA shutting down one of its three runways on April 15 because of safety concerns. The runway is scheduled to reopen on June 15. A new fiber optic cable is also being installed after air traffic controllers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, repeatedly lost contact with Newark flights. The new cable should be ready in July.
Miley Cyrus Throws Shade at Ex-Liam Hemsworth During Album Signing
Miley Cyrus has thrown shade at ex-husband Liam Hemsworth during an album signing event Wednesday. A fan named Liam revealed that the “Wrecking Ball” singer left a message on their copy of her Something Beautiful album, which was released Friday. They posted a picture of the signed album on X with the caption: “Miley writing “the Best Liam” on my vinyl😭” The fan also shared a photo of them and Cyrus at the event, writing: “Me when I’m the best Liam.” The singer was seemingly referencing her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, who shares the same name as the fan. Cyrus and Hemsworth got married back in 2018 after dating for over a decade, but called it quits in 2019. The actor confirmed the split on Instagram, announcing to fans that “Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.” Their divorce was finalized in 2020. The two had been on and off ever since meeting on the set of The Last Song. They first got engaged in 2012 but called the wedding off in 2013. Cyrus is now dating Liily drummer Maxx Morando, and Hemsworth has been with model Gabriella Brooks since 2019.
A Ryanair flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Germany on Wednesday night after hitting severe turbulence that left nine people with injuries. The plane, carrying 179 passengers and six crew from Berlin to Milan, encountered the turbulence around 8:30pm, forcing the pilot to divert to Memmingen Airport, in Bavaria. Eight passengers and one crew member were hurt during the incident, with three taken to hospital for further treatment. Authorities did not allow the plane to continue its flight, and passengers were instead made to complete the last leg of their journey via bus, travelling 236 miles from Memmingen to Milan. The incident comes amidst severe storms across southern Germany, which have seen fallen trees, flooded basements, and roofs ripped off houses. Authorities suspect a small tornado may have caused the turbulence that hit the Ryanair flight.
Tom Felton is Slytherin’ into a brand new Harry Potter production this fall—but this time he’s riding his broom straight to Broadway. The actor, who played Draco Malfoy in the original franchise, will return to the infamous role for “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.” He’ll be portraying Harry Potter’s rival at New York’s Lyric Theatre for 19 weeks starting on Nov. 11. The child star, now 37, is the first Harry Potter cast member to join the Broadway show, which takes place 19 years after the movie series ended. In “Cursed Child,” the highest-grossing non-musical in Broadway history, the main characters are all grown up and sending their children off to Hogwarts. ”‘Potter’ was a massive chunk of my childhood, and now I get to sort of go back whilst also going forward," Felton told TODAY on Thursday. His announcement comes as HBO prepares to launch a brand new Harry Potter television series. “It’s very, very easy to get emotional,” he added. “When they put my blond wig on for the theater production, I just immediately cried. It was just sort of like a blast from the past.” As Dumbledore once said, “Hogwarts will always be there to welcome you home.”
Ryan Lochte and Kayla Reid are heading for divorce. The former Playboy model announced the news in an Instagram post Wednesday, disclosing that she made the “hard decision” to end her marriage after seven years following “deep prayer and reflection.” “I hold marriage in the highest regard, so this has been one of the most painful, revealing, and challenging seasons of my life,” Reid wrote. “Sometimes we face trials we didn’t choose or see coming. And in those moments, we’re forced to make the hardest decisions to protect our peace, our children, and our future.” Lochte released his own statement on the app a few hours later, similarly echoing that separating was the “right step” forward for the couple. “I’m deeply grateful for the life we’ve built together and especially for the love we share for our three children,” the 12-time Olympic medalist wrote. “Although this decision hasn’t been easy, I believe it’s the right step toward peace and well-being for us both.” The former competitive swimmer and his wife share three children: son Caiden Zane, and daughters Liv Rae and Georgia June. They married in 2018.
Yes, George Clooney has seen The Pitt. And yes, he’s a fan. During a June 3 appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the actor fawned over the medical drama and praised his former ER co-star Noah Wyle, 54, for his exquisite work on the show. “He is just the most honorable, talented young man. I get to say that, because I’m an old man,” Clooney, 64, shared, adding that he and Wyle have remained “really dear friends” since starring in ER. “And I cannot be happier for his success on this show. The show is just a beautiful show, and he does just a great job with it.” Clooney and Wyle played Doctors Doug Ross and John Carter, respectively, on ER, which ran for 15 seasons between 1994 and 2009. Clooney left the show during its fifth season, while Wyle stayed on through season 11. Since its premiere in January, The Pitt has stunned critics and viewers alike, quickly breaking through as one of the standout new shows of the year. The procedural medical drama follows the daily tribulations of the emergency department staff at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital, with many, including The Daily Beast’s Kevin Fallon, noting how it feels like an extension of the ER universe.
After portraying best friends in FX’s The Bear, co-stars Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach will make their respective Broadway debuts together in a new stage adaptation of Dog Day Afternoon. Written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Stephen Adly Guirgis, the new production takes inspiration from Sidney Lumet’s Oscar-winning 1975 film of the same name, based on a real-life 1972 bank robbery gone wrong. Bernthal will portray Sonny, the would-be robber played by Al Pacino in Lumet’s film, while Moss-Bachrach will appear as his accomplice Sal, originally portrayed by John Cazale. While primarily known for their television work, both Bernthal and Moss-Bachrach got their starts on the stage. Bernthal, 48, was discovered while studying at Russia’s Moscow Art Theatre School and later founded an Off-Broadway company, Fovea Floods; Moss-Bachrach, also 48, spent his early career performing in regional theater festivals. The pair are both Emmy winners for their work in The Bear, in which Moss-Bachrach co-stars as restaurant manager Richie Jerimovich and Bernthal appears in a recurring role as Mikey Berzatto, Richie’s late best friend. Dog Day Afternoon is slated to premiere in spring 2026, with Tony winner Rupert Goold set to direct. Before then, Bernthal and Moss-Bachrach are both expected to appear in Season 4 of The Bear, which premieres on Hulu on June 25.
Gymnast Simone Biles is pretty darn flexible, but she definitely won’t be bending over backwards for the Kardashians. She dissed Kylie Jenner’s fashion brand on her Instagram story Tuesday wearing a $138 blazer from Jenner’s brand, Khy. It immediately dwarfed Biles’ 4′8″ figure. “Ms. Kylie Jenner this is a crime !!!!!!” the Olympian wrote over the photo with four laughing face emojis. She added: “This is not an XXS/S.” The Olympian’s blazer reached past her knees, and her sleeves were so big that one of her hands was not visible. Biles, 28, then posted an edited meme of Gigi Hadid in a Vetements hoodie that was so gigantic her head was only a miniature portion of the attire. “This is me on the last slide, SICK,” she wrote, comparing Hadid’s huge hoodie to her oversized blazer. The Khy faux leather jacket comes in five sizes, and XXS/S is the smallest—but it still wasn’t small enough for the gymnast. Jenner, 27, launched Khy in November 2023 and in the first hour of launch day, it made $1 million in sales. “I want people to know how completely involved I am in this,” Jenner told Vogue when Khy launched.
Succession creator Jesse Armstrong’s newest project is the most-watched HBO Original Film since Bad Education in 2020. Armstrong’s movie Mountainhead premiered on Saturday and garnered 1.3 million viewers as of Wednesday, according to Warner Bros. Discovery, surpassing director Cory Finley’s Bad Education starring Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney. Mountainhead is centered around a group of billionaire tech bros who go on a luxury retreat for a weekend of poker as the AI feature in one of the tech bros’ apps causes global chaos. “It seems incredibly newsworthy and up Jesse’s alley in terms of the kind of writing he’s done in the past,” said Frank Rich, one of the film’s executive producer’s. The multiple Emmy-winning director’s movie came on the heels of his incredibly successful Succession run, which had 2.9 million viewers tuning into the show’s finale in May 2023. Mountainhead stars Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Ramy Youssef, and Cory Michael Smith as the group of insufferable tech elites holed up in a multi-million-dollar mansion. The film was written and directed by Armstrong, who also served as one of its executive producers alongside many other Succession producers, and took only a little over six months to complete.
Jane Sibbett, who starred on Friends as Ross’ first wife Carol, has opened up about why she left Hollywood to pursue a new path as an energy healer. Sibbett appeared on the iconic sitcom from 1994 to 2001, making history by starring in TV’s first lesbian wedding. But she stepped back from Hollywood around ten years ago, after moving to Hawaii with her then-husband Karl Fink. It was there that she turned toward healing and spirituality. “My husband and I split [when] we were in Hawaii, and I was on my knees because I was really brokenhearted by everything,” she told People. One day, a healer she was producing a documentary for asked her to help produce a live energy healing event. She said it turned out to be “a perfect synthesis of my belief in the gift of him [and] what he was doing and me coming off of Friends.” Before long, she was fully immersed in the world of energy healing. Looking back, Sibbett believes her years as an actor laid the groundwork for her spiritual gift: “I think every actor worth their salt knows that they are embodied by the character. At some point, you give yourself over, [so] I understand why my body is trained to let itself go.”